COVID-19 survivor gets support from well-wishers in drive-by parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local woman who spent 40 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19 is getting lots of encouragement as she recovers at home.

Lisa Mundy was shown support Thursday evening by a group of well wishers organized by United We Stand Bakersfield held a drive-by parade as she continues her recovery.

“On the hard days I look to these people to keep me going,” she said.

“It’s easy to pray or someone when they’re in the hospital — that’s easy — but when you get home it’s easy to get forgotten because you’re not mainstream anymore, but I’ve not yet been forgotten.

Mundy says she’s grateful for the support of the community, her family and friends.

Several of her family members also contracted COVID-19, but they have since recovered.