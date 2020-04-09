COVID-19 pandemic hits state’s diverse population, over 1,800 health care workers, more than 1,600 in intensive care: state health officials

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — State health officials say coronavirus cases are being diagnosed in line with California’s diverse population along with more than 1,800 health care workers diagnosed with the disease.

The California Department of Public Health released the data Thursday afternoon showing 18,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 492 deaths are proportional to race and ethnicity within in the state’s population.

The state also said a total of 5,628 people were hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 with 1,662 of them in intensive care.

As of April 8, according to the state, local health departments reported 1,803 COVID-19 cases in health care workers. Officials said the cases come from on-job exposures and other sources like travel or close family contact.

The initial data released by state public health officials represents 54% of all cases and 53% of deaths.

Among the confirmed cases, data shows confirmed cases are roughly even among males and females.

Also within the state’s data:

Latinos make up 30% of all state COVID-19 cases and 26% of reported deaths. Latinos make make up 39% of the state’s population.

Whites represent 34% of all COVID-19 cases and 38% of reported deaths. Whites make up 37% of the state’s population.

African Americans make up 7% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8% of the reported deaths, but make up 8% of the state’s population.

According to the data, 13% of COVID-19 cases and 18% of deaths are among Asians, but make up 15% of the population.

Multiracial: 2% of all cases, 1.5% of deaths, 2% of the population

American Indians or Alaska Natives: 0.2% of cases, 0.4% of all deaths, 0.5% of the population

Other: 13% of all cases, 8% of reported deaths. The state did not have population data for this group.

The state also said 177,600 tests have been conducted and are awaiting results from 13,900 of them.

The state said people should continue to stay at home except for essential needs and activities while practicing social distancing and to wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.