COVID-19 much deadlier in Kern during winter than originally reported, data shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New local death data shows COVID-19 was much deadlier in Kern County this winter than originally reported.

Out of the 32 new deaths that Kern County Public Health reported yesterday, most of them were people who died in January. Some went back into December or earlier.

In fact, the death toll is double what was reported during the winter peak. The reason we’re just now hearing about these new deaths is that the county said it is just now getting caught up from the last surge.

Data tells us our deadliest day was Dec. 30, when 18 people died. Based on these trends, it could take several weeks before we learn the true number of lives lost to this virus.