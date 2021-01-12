COVID-19 hospitalization rate beginning to decline in California, top health official says

(KGET) — California’s top health official says the rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is beginning to decline across the state.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health secretary, said, “Biggest signal to me that things are beginning to flatten and potentially improve, is that around the fifth and sixth of January we were seeing an average of 3500 range… the last couple of days we’ve been at 2500.”

In his weekly update, Ghaly said the state is starting to turn the corner from the post-holiday surge. The state saw a below average number of cases reported Tuesday compared to the last week, along with a stabilizing COVID-19 positivity rate.

“But we’re not out of the woods,” he said. “There’s still a lot of COVID in our communities.”