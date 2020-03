MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County reported its first death due to COVID-19 Thursday.

In a statement, officials say the person who died was a man in his 60s who had received novel coronavirus through a person-to-person spread.

Madera County Department of Public Health also announced two further COVID-19 diagnoses: a woman in her 30s and another man in his 60s. Both cases were person-to-person spread.