COVID-19 cases rise to 158 in Kern County, public health says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Health officials said Thursday afternoon there are 158 total COVID-19 cases in Kern County.

The county also said it has conducted over 4,100 tests and they are awaiting results from 1,546 tests.

The 158 total includes three cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in non-residents.

Data from the county showed that of 155 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kern, 75 of them were diagnosed in people between the ages of 18 and 49; 47 of the cases are in people between age 50 and 64. Thirty-one cases were diagnosed in people over the age of 65.

Seventy cases have been diagnosed in the “Bakersfield West” region, which includes the 93309, 93311, 93312, 93313 and 93314 ZIP codes.

View a map of cases released by the county below:

One COVID-19 death has been confirmed.

Most people infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment, according to the World Health Organization. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

Authorities recommend social distancing and washing hands to help prevent the spread of the virus.

