BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year, California residents took advantage to enroll for health insurance. Covered California saw a huge increase in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regular open enrollmened ended Jan. 31, but Covered California extended the deadline because of the COVID-19 pandemic. From March 20, more than 123,000 people enrolled.

Residents can still sign up at CoveredCA.com.