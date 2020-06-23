Covered California extends special enrollment through July due to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Covered California announced on Tuesday that it will be extending the current special-enrollment deadline through the end of July to give consumers more time to sign up for health care coverage.

Covered California initially opened the health insurance exchange to any eligible uninsured individuals who needed coverage amid COVID-19 from March 20 to June 30. The new deadline means that anyone who meets Covered California’s eligibility requirements, which are similar to those in place during the regular open-enrollment period, can apply for coverage through July 31.

“Covered California is committed to helping people get access to the health care they need, and while California is reopening parts of the state, there is still a lot of uncertainty out there due to the pandemic,” said Executive Director Peter V. Lee. “We want to make sure that people have a path to coverage, whether it is through Covered California or Medi-Cal, and giving people more time to sign up is the right thing to do.”

Every year, the exchange provides eligible consumers the opportunity to sign up for health care coverage outside of the traditional open-enrollment period if they experience a qualifying life event. These can include losing your health insurance, moving, getting married or having a baby.

Overall, 242,600 people have signed up for coverage between Jan. 31, when Covered California ended its open-enrollment period, and June 20 as part of special enrollment.

“We know that when people lose their jobs, they often lose the health care coverage that was protecting them and their families,” Lee said. “While Californians who lose coverage can always sign up outside of open enrollment, we want to make sure even those who have lost work and did not have insurance have access to the health care in the middle of a pandemic.”