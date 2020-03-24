Kern County Superior Court updates changes lasting through April 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Superior Court officials on Tuesday updated changes to court operations that began last week in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Through April 10, only the following types of cases will be heard: felony and misdemeanor arraignments; felony pre-preliminary and preliminary hearings; felony sentencings; juvenile initial hearings and jurisdictional hearings for dependency and juvenile justice; felony domestic violence temporary restraining orders; family law ex parte hearings; probate applications for temporary guardianship and for temporary conservatorship; civil harassment; civil ex parte requests; and any other case a judge finds good cause to hear during this time.

All other hearings will be rescheduled, and the court will send notice to attorneys or those who represent themselves.

Beginning March 18, all Clerk’s windows closed to the public until further notice. The

“E-file” system and drop boxes will be available for any filings. The Family Law Facilitator,

Family Court Services (mediation), Self-Help Center and Law Library are also closed.