Couple together 52 years separated by COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Joyce and Al Vaughn got married 52 years ago and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

But that changed when the couple tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

“I kissed him goodbye right out here in the front lawn when the ambulance took him,” Joyce said. “That was the last time I got to see him.”

Joyce, a 71-year-old retired preschool teacher, describes her 74-year-old husband as ‘the healthy one.’

Al Vaughn is a retired oil field electrician, an avid marathon runner and a community volunteer.

That’s why Joyce said she couldn’t believe he would be the one fighting for his life.

“He is up at 7:30 a.m. in the morning, works all day even though he’s retired,” Joyce said “He’s just a healthy person. He never catches anything and this absolutely wiped him out.”

The couple took a trip to Los Angeles on March 8.

Al ran in the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon that day. He won his age group in that 13 mile run.

When the pair got back from their trip, they immediately experienced COVID-19 symptoms.

“I had the flu last year that instantly turned to pneumonia,” Joyce said. “That was a walk in the park compared to this.”

It wasn’t long until both were in the hospital.

“The list of things that was wrong with him,” Joyce said. “He had pneumonia, he has sepsis, he had pancreatitis, his kidneys have failed, his liver is recovering but in bad shape, he had c-diff, anyone of those things can take you.”

Now Al fights to stay alive, yet her faith in his steadfast recovery remains unshaken.

“He is strong, he is a fighter, he has thousands of people praying for him,” Joyce said. “I think it’s going to be a slow recovery, but I think he will make it home.”

The journey has also been tough for the couple’s daughter.

“Doctors said, ‘I just want to let you know, we are doing everything we can, but there’s no more we can do for him,’ Tamra Parra said. “We just want to make you prepared for this, and looking back on it it was the worst thing I could possibly hear.”

Forced to stay strong for her parents, Parra said she was overwhelmed with the outpour of support from community members.

“[The community] didn’t want her to feel alone, so they started putting these hearts all over the lawn,” Parra said. “It’s just amazing to see the love and support from the community. It was very touching.”

And while love pours in, the family waits for good news every day.

A man who might’ve once outrun your average person, fights for his life while his family finds hope in the small victories.

“I really want him home,” Joyce said. “I miss him.”