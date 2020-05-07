Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

County to begin moving clients into finished emergency homeless shelter next week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern is planning to begin transferring to its new emergency homeless shelter next week. 

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said today that the shelter, located at M Street near Golden State Avenue, has finished construction and will soon be ready to take in its first clients. These will be people who are being treated for COVID-19 in the Temporary Isolation Units at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Alsop said he expects the first clients will be moved in toward the end of next week. 

“It will be a measured, slow buildup,” he said. “We will move them into center, provide services to them and we’re going to try to get them on a pathway to sustainability.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News