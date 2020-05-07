County to begin moving clients into finished emergency homeless shelter next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern is planning to begin transferring to its new emergency homeless shelter next week.

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said today that the shelter, located at M Street near Golden State Avenue, has finished construction and will soon be ready to take in its first clients. These will be people who are being treated for COVID-19 in the Temporary Isolation Units at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Alsop said he expects the first clients will be moved in toward the end of next week.

“It will be a measured, slow buildup,” he said. “We will move them into center, provide services to them and we’re going to try to get them on a pathway to sustainability.”