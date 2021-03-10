County shares video thanking firefighters for help and support during pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials put together a video thanking the county fire department for all their help and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many county departments have come together over the past year to ensure Kern County not only makes it through this pandemic, but comes out stronger on ther other side. The fire department and its firefighters have been just one of the many who have been on the front lines.

“For us, it’s fullfilling to be part of a solution when it comes to a pandemic — something that affects everyone all the way down to our familes,” Kern County Fire Battalion Chief Bill Steers said.

The county posted the video to its YouTube page, with a caption thanking the fire department for their continual support, leadership, and assistance at the Kern County Fairground’s Mass Vaccination Clinic. “We’re so thankful for your commitment to our community!” the video post said.