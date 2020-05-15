County sends letter to Gov. Newsom requesting criteria changes so county can move further into Phase 2

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter’s question during his daily news briefing in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California’s major deal for hundreds of millions of N95 respirator masks hit a delay in its federal certification process, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, May 6, 2020, as he promised details of the contract would soon be made public. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials sent a letter to Gov. Newsom today requesting criteria changes that would allow the county to accelerate further into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

In the letter, the county says its 10 hospitals and the Public Health department are in agreement that Kern County is ready to move forward into Phase 2 and reopen businesses despite not meeting two of the criteria set by the state: No more than 1 case per 10,000 residents within the past 14 days and no deaths in 14 days.

“We have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since day one and have a firm understanding of the data-driven metrics that will provide Kern County a safe path to begin reopening,” the letter says.

In the letter, the county requests changes to the criteria that would allow Kern County and other counties in the state be able to more quickly move further into Phase 2.

With the first criteria, the letter says that it conflicts with the criteria requiring expanding testing and would result in the county being unable to exceed 90 positive tests in that two-week period.

“Kern County has rapidly been increasing testing community-based testing, and as testing is expanded, the number of positive tests is likely to increase in the immediate future,” the letter states.

County officials and local doctors instead recommend a criteria based on the hospitalization rate per 10,000 residents or per the total number of positive cases, as they say this represents a “more accurate depiction” of the county’s response and readiness.

As for the second criteria, officials say the county’s death rate is being skewed by the outbreak at the Kingston Healthcare Center and that Kern County’s overall COVID-19 death rate should be distinguished from deaths among patients at skilled nursing facilities.

“Our hospitals are sensitive to the fact that staff of these facilities are members of our community and have the capacity to spread COVID-19. However, we believe our robust capacity to contain this ‘hot spot’…sufficiently mitigates the potential for community spread,” the letter says.

More than a dozen people signed the letter, including County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, Public Health Director Matt Constantine, Public Health Officer Christopher Lyon, Memorial Hospital President and CEO Kenneth Keller, Dr. Hemmel Kothary.