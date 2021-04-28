County seeing sharp decline in number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to Kern residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The number of vaccines administered in Kern County has sharply declined since the beginning of the month, according to public health officials.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department said for the week of April 5, 49,885 doses administered. This past week, only 27,398 doses were administered, about a 45 percent drop. The department said it needs to continue to provide education about the vaccines to the community.

KCPH said 184,330 people 16 and older in Kern County are now fully vaccinated, representing roughly 28% of the eligible population in Kern. The department said 41% have received at least one dose.

Statewide, 45% of eligible residents have received at least one dose.