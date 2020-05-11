County planning phased reopening starting next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern is planning to have a phased reopening of its departments and facilities starting as early as next Monday, May 18.

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said today that the county initially planned to have all county employees come back to work on the 18th but is now moving forward with a phased approach as a precaution.

“We’re going to be very smart and careful about how we do this,” Alsop said. “We’re going to be working with all of our county departments and throughout our different business areas to do this in a way that ensures the safety of the public, ensures the safety of our staff and ensures that we are doing the important work that county employees do each and every day.”

The county announced last month that it was closing down nonessential facilities and services through May 15, with only essential departments staying open, such as the police and fire departments.

Alsop didn’t specify which departments and services would be among the first to reopen.