County offers plan to help employees with children attending distance learning classes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the school year right around the corner, the county is pitching a plan to help its employees who have children at home.

At a weekly press briefing Thursday, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop spoke about a county proposal to help out county employees whose children will soon begin distance learning at home.

If approved by Supervisors, the plan would provide a stipend to help pay for technological needs associated with children learning at home. And for parents who can not work from home, the plan would offer child care reimbursements for those who are unable to supervise their kids during the day.