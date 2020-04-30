County of Kern announces three new free, public COVID-19 testing sites opening next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern has announced it is opening three COVID-19 testing sites in Kern County next week that will be free to the public.

Chief Communications Officer Megan Person said that starting on Tuesday, two testing sites will be opened in Bakersfield and one in Mojave. While people in the past have been required to get approval from a physician or urgent care in order to get a test, that will no longer be the case starting next week.

“These are free tests that anyone can get,” she said. “We’re hopeful that this removes every barrier that someone may have had in the past to being tested. The really important thing we want to report is that this increases our testing capability by nearly 400 tests a day.”

One of the new testing sites will be at the Richard Prado Senior Center, located at 2101 Ridge St. Person said this site will be drive-through only and will be available Sunday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on Tuesday.

The second Bakersfield testing site is located in Building 4 of the Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 S. P St. This site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and takes walk-in appointments.

Another testing site is being established in Mojave at the Mojave Veterans Memorial Building, located at 15580 O St. This site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and takes walk-in appointments.

Person said appointments will be able to be made online on the County of Kern and Kern County Public Health websites starting Sunday. A photo ID will be required to receive the test, she said.