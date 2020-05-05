County now accepting late-penalty cancellation request forms for those unable to pay property taxes due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office has announced it is now accepting special COVID-19 late penalty cancellation request forms.

The office said that if a taxpayer was not able to pay the second installment of property taxes on time due to the impacts of COVID-19, they must fill out this form and submit it to the Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.

The forms are available on the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website at kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.

The forms are only valid if received in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office or postmarked by May 31. They must be submitted with the payment of base taxes, excluding late penalties.

If the form is received without payment of base taxes, the office said it will be automatically denied.