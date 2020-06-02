County looking to designate official to serve as watchdog of local nursing facilities amid COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County could soon have a designated official responsible for making sure the county’s 19 skilled nursing facilities are being run correctly as coronavirus cases rise.

During this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Mike Maggard recommended that the board appoint a local skilled nursing facility accountability officer focused on making sure the facilities are responding appropriately to COVID-19 and meeting state requirements.

“Frankly the state is not doing enough,” he said. “There is an appalling number of staff members not showing up for work. Some are ill, some are afraid. We have found times where there is no management on site.”

Public Health Director Matt Constantine said the county has not had much direct involvement with local nursing facilities, as that is the state’s jurisdiction. However, he said the state hasn’t adequately responded to requests for more help at these facilities.

“This dynamic is not working,” he said. “Right now, we have multiple organizations, multiple people working on this effort. What’s missing is one person to put this all together, to be our voice and run issues to the state.”

On behalf of the COVID-19 ad hoc committee, Maggard said the committee is suggesting that the board designate Georgianna Armstrong as the new officer. Armstrong currently works as an emergency services manager for the Kern County Fire Department.

“She is a bulldog,” Maggard said. “She will make sure these facilities will run correctly.”

Armstrong said she would be honored to accept the position, which would be done in addition to her responsibilities at the fire department. She also plans to bring in other county staff to assist in the effort.

“I’m willing to step up and serve to the best of my ability,” she said. “I want to assist these facilities to meet what the state is requiring them to do. We will not hesitate to take action if we identify issues that require immediate remediation.”

Armstrong said one of her first steps would be to make sure that facilities have completed a COVID-19 mitigation plan that was due to the state on June 1. She said she will gather those plans and make sure that the facilities have an adequate response plan.

“We’re going to step into this as quickly as we can, as best we can,” she said. “We’re going to make sure that guidance from the state is being followed at a level that will protect the residents and the staff and the community.”

The Board of Supervisors is expected to officially approve Armstrong’s appointment at a future board meeting.