County launching transportation service to fairgrounds vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is launching a transportation service to the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds.

Aging & Adult Services is leading the effort to get those who don’t have a ride to clinic to receive the vaccine, said a county news release. The department will set up the resident’s appointment at the fairgrounds with the ride service.

To schedule a ride, call 661-868-7090.

Currently, residents who are healthcare workers, 65 years of age or older, education and childcare workers, emergency services workers, and food and agriculture workers are eligible to be vaccinated.

To make a vaccination appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.