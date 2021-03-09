County launching 2 mobile clinics to vaccinate ag workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Agricultural workers in Kern County will soon have easier access to COVID-19 vaccines.

In its morning meeting, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $2.9 million agreement with the Kern County Hospital Authority to have Kern Medical manage two mobile units that will administer COVID-19 vaccines to ag workers in the county.

The goal of the mobile units is to get vaccines to a hard-to-reach group of workers. The county said the units will be deployed to rural areas including orchards, fields and farmworker housing units. The units will operate during non-standard working hours, such as early mornings, evenings and weekends, according to the county.

The county is working with organizations including United Farm Workers, Cesar Chavez Foundation and Kern County Farm Bureau in determining the locations where these mobile units will be deployed.

County Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis said one mobile unit will be sent to Johnston Farms on Edison Highway on Friday, where around 200 doses are expected to be administered to employees.

The unit will then travel to Delano this weekend, with around 1,000 doses expected to be administered, according to Zervis. The second unit is still about two weeks away from delivery and is expected to be in operation by the end of the month.

“There is so much excitement from the community that this is taking place,” said Supervisor Leticia Perez. “Folks feel they have been listened to and that the county is really a partner in this process.”