County health officials gearing up for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 26,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received in Kern County so far, according to the Public Health department.

Director Matt Constantine said most hospital workers have been vaccinated by this point. Although some have refused, those unused vaccines won’t go to waste. Constantine said health care providers have to work hard to plan ahead for contingencies for what to do with their extra allotment of vaccines.

“It does get fairly tricky,” he said. “If you have a small doctor’s office, and there’s only three employees, well I need to group you with another doctor’s office so that I can use that certain vial and make sure to maximize its use. Logistics are pretty tricky with this vaccine, but the healthcare providers are doing a fantastic job.”

Now that most hospital workers have been vaccinated, the county is now gearing up to move into the next phase of the vaccine rollout. Phase 1A Tier 2 includes employees in primary care and urgent care clinics, home health and supportive services and public health field workers.

Constantine said the county will begin vaccinating these groups late this week or early next week.

The last tier of Phase 1A will include health care workers in specialty clinics, lab workers, dental workers and pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers. After that, the county will move into Phase 1B, which will include essential workers in areas such as agriculture, education and transit.

The final phase, 1C, is the last one before vaccines are opened to the general public. It includes seniors and those with high-risk medical conditions.