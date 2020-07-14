County considering new program urging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now that a significant number of local residents have recovered from COVID-19, Kern County is looking to develop a new program urging more residents to donate convalescent plasma.

During this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Mike Maggard made a referral to county staff asking them to come back with recommendations for a program in which the county would actively recruit recovered patients and encourage them to donate.

Maggard said that while 4,302 people have now recovered from the virus according to the most recent data, only a small fraction of those people have actually donated convalescent plasma, which is being experimented with as a treatment for those with COVID-19.

“If 4,300 are available to do this and only 37 have done it, there is a vast difference those people could make in the lives of hundreds if not thousands of other people,” he said.

Currently, there is no local effort to get residents to donate. That’s only happening at the state level, according to Kern County Public Health.

“The state is actively recruiting eligible people to donate,” said Lead Epidemiologist Kim Hernandez. “We encourage people who are contacted by the state to read the information carefully and consider it. You have to have tested positive, been well for at least a month and meet other blood donation requirements.”

Hernandez said it’s important to note that convalescent plasma is still investigational and is not currently a proven treatment for COVID-19 patients. However, she said there has been encouraging evidence that it could make a difference.

Houchin Community Blood Bank is currently the only blood bank in the county that is accepting convalescent plasma donations. Maggard said he would like to see staff look into whether other facilities could begin taking samples.

Maggard also brought up the possibility of having a phone bank of people calling residents encouraging them to donate.

Hernandez said some direction on what a local recruitment effort would look like could be brought to the board at the upcoming July 28 meeting.

Also at the meeting, Assistant Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan addressed questions by Supervisor Mick Gleason about how COVID-19 deaths compare to flu deaths in the county.

Carrigan said the county’s 98 deaths far exceed the 20 or fewer deaths the county typically sees in a flu season. The death rate for positive COVID-19 cases is around 1.5 percent, according to KCPH.

“The deaths we’ve experienced with covid are significantly higher than what we see in a typical influenza season for deaths,” she said. “We’re seeing more recent deaths than seen in the beginning of the pandemic, so that’s concerning as well.”