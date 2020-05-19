County clerk officially back in the marriage license business

Gabrielle Schmees, 29, and Diego Grassano, 31, kiss wearing protective masks on the day of their wedding at the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Houston. Because of COVID-19, the couple decided to postpone their official wedding and have a small one at the Waterwall Park until December when they can have the official one with all of their family and friends. (Marie De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There should be plenty of love in the air this week outside the Kern County clerk’s office. Local officials opened the digital door to drive-up marriage licenses late Monday afternoon, and curbside finalizations could start as early as Tuesday.

The issuance of marriage licenses is a basic function of county clerks throughout California but with that job on hold during the pandemic, Kern likely has a big backlog of wedding vow exchanges.

Three weeks ago Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order authorizing county clerks to begin issuing marriage licenses by less traditional means. Kern will do so with a combination of online forms, videoconferencing and curbside service.

Since the clerk’s office issues between 350 and 400 licenses per month — or an average of 20 per weekday — that’s as many as 1,200 couples.

The online portion of the process was up and running Monday night — meaning a lot of anxious love birds could be in the automotive queue as early as Tuesday.