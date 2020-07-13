County, CAPK partner on new Food2Door program for seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County and the Community Action Partnership of Kern are teaming up to launch a new program aimed at helping seniors get food amid COVID-19.

Through the Food2Door program, seniors can get critical food supplies delivered directly to their door. The goal is to help seniors avoid contracting COVID-19 by minimizing trips to grocery stores and other public places in search of a meal.

“Community Action Partnership of Kern has always been passionate about increasing our capacity to deliver food to those facing crisis,” said Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Tobias. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have doubled food distribution through our network of partner sites to around 2.5 million pounds a month. Now, through this collaboration with Kern County, we can deliver food directly to at-risk seniors in their homes.”

Food2Door will serve seniors 65 and over. Each participant will get a 70-pound food box each month dropped off at their home, according to CAPK. The Food2Door program is being funded through the federal CARES Act.

Seniors can enroll in the program by calling CAPK’s 2-1-1 resource and referral line.