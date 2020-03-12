County canceling all non-essential events of 250 or more people at parks and facilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The County of Kern is canceling all events of 250 or more people at county-owned parks and facilities at least through the end of March.

County CAO Ryan Alsop said his office, in connection with Public Health officials, will continue to work with state and federal officials in monitoring the outbreak of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19.

While the risk of COVID-19 in Kern County still remains low, Alsop urged residents to continue to take measures to prevent its spread.

He recommended the following: Wash hands often; stay home if you’re sick; cover your coughs and sneezes; limit handshakes; and avoid touching your face, mouth and eyes.