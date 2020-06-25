Coronavirus
County asks businesses to put up signs requiring patrons put on masks before entering

A woman walks out of a liquor store past a sign requesting its customers to wear a mask Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. The state Department of Public Health recorded more than 5,000 new cases Tuesday, putting the total number of positive cases at more than 183,000. The state has seen more than 5,500 deaths related to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop is asking local businesses to do more to get customers to use face masks. 

During this morning’s news briefing, Alsop said businesses should put signs up requiring patrons put masks on before entering. He said this would assist in the county’s effort to comply with the new state guidelines requiring masks when out in public.

“No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service — just add a mask to that sign. That would be very helpful in spreading the news that masks are a good addition to the regimen that we should all be practicing,” he said.

 Alsop said an exception can be made for restaurants but he would still recommend that patrons wear a mask, at least until they get to their table.

“This is a very easy thing to do,” Alsop said of residents wearing masks. “If somebody doesn’t want to wear a mask coming into your business, they can come back later.”

