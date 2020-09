BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is urging the community to avoid large gatherings during Labor Day weekend in an effort to prevent a spike in the spread of COVID-19. Adventist Health Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi Valley, along with hospital leaders in the Northern San Joaquin Valley all urge the message. They note the timing of the holiday is important because it is right before the traditional fall flu season.

Dr. Ronald Reynoso, Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health Bakersfield and Tehachapi, says they know people want to get together over the long weekend, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to gather safely.