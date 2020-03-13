Country & Craft Beer Festival canceled over coronavirus concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Country & Craft Beer Festival says it is canceling its event scheduled for April.

Organizers said they made the decision to cancel the event at Central Park following guidance from state and local health officials.

“At the end of the day keeping lives from harms way (especially locally) greatly outweighs the purpose of the beer festival” organizers said in an Instagram post.

The post added the Country Craft Beer Festival will return in 2021.

Ticket buyers can find information about refunds at the festival’s website.