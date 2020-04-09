Counties differ widely in details released regarding COVID-19 data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The novel coronavirus has sickened thousands across the state, making a significant impact in most counties and leading to the shuttering of thousands of businesses and calls to stay at home while the pandemic continues.

Although counties statewide have felt COVID-19’s impact, there is a wide discrepancy in the information each county is releasing about its infection rates, a study by 17 News found.

Kern County Public Health provides a chart that’s updated twice daily showing the number of residents who have tested positive, the number of negative test results, pending tests and the total number of people tested. It also includes non-residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 while in Kern, and the number of deaths resulting from complications of the virus.

Among its more detailed data, officials provide age ranges of those who tested positive, and have broken the county down into five broad regions to indicate where the affected residents live. The county does not, however, list the number of results for each city, or the gender of residents who test positive.

Questioned repeatedly at press conferences about the lack of more detailed data, public health officials say they’re following state guidelines and are avoiding providing details that could potentially identify someone who has the virus. The county didn’t begin releasing age ranges until there were more than 100 cases locally in an effort to prevent identification.

Kern’s data marks a striking contrast to the information released by public health officials in Los Angeles County, which has seen the greatest number of cases and deaths statewide.

Officials there release number of cases and deaths — including figures from the Pasadena and Long Beach health departments — and provide age groups, gender, whether the infected person was hospitalized and break down the number of cases and infection rates for each of the dozens of cities within the county.

Additionally, officials provide the names of institutional settings, such as assisted living facilities and rescue missions, that have had at least one resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

In Kings County, public health officials present daily updates online of confirmed cases, the number of people being monitored, the number of tests conducted and the number of negative results.

The page also provides specifics on whether each infected person contracted the virus through travel, person-to-person contact or community transmission. No age ranges, gender information or city information are provided.

Fresno County also releases the manner in which the virus was contracted. Its COVID-19 information page gives the number of positive cases per city, how many people were hospitalized at some point, how many have recovered and the number of individuals being monitored. There are no age ranges or gender information.

The online information provided by Tulare County includes age groups, recovered cases and the number of people under self-quarantine. A map of the county containing zip codes shows geographic regions where positive test results have occurred.

Madera County officials release more specific age ranges (30s, 40s, etc.) than other counties in the review. They also give gender, type of transmission, status (recovered, home isolation or deceased) and the date on which each case was reported.

In San Bernardino County, public health authorities provide the number of cases and deaths and, in a link included on its page, the percentage of male, female and “unknown sex” cases, the percentage of those testing positive compared to the number of tests overall and a graph tracking dates and the sharp uptick of positive cases as March ended and April began.

Santa Barbara County’s online COVID-19 resource page contains information updated daily such as age ranges, geographic locations and number of positive and negative results. It also includes detailed information on those recovering from the virus.

Among the categories on the page are those listed as recovering at home, those who have recovered, those in the hospital — including the number of patients in the ICU — and the number of health care workers who have contracted the virus. The site also has several charts.

Public health officials in Ventura County provide information broken down by city, gender, age ranges, recovered cases, the number of patients who were hospitalized at some point and the number of active cases under quarantine. A link on the page gives several pie charts and a graph tracking the progression of the virus.

In Riverside County, officials give the number of confirmed cases and deaths for each city and each unincorporated community that has a population greater than 2,000 people. Charts show age groups and gender for the total amount of cases, and there is a graph containing the number of current cases as well as the number of projected cases the county may see.

That graph also lists the dates on which ICU beds, hospital beds and ventilators will reach full capacity. It’s projected that by early May a total of 3,000 ICU beds and 10,000 hospital beds will be needed. At that time, the county expects to have 1,000 deaths from the virus.

Moving farther south, San Diego County officials were among only two counties in our review that provided the ethnicity of those who died from COVID-19. In an update Wednesday, officials reported the deaths included 15 white, 10 Hispanic, two Asian and nine unknown race residents.

Positive cases are reported by city, unincorporated area and zip code. A bar graph shows the number of total cases and new cases on the dates on which they were reported.

San Francisco County has released the percentages of men and women with COVID-19 as well as age groups, ethnicity and method of transmission. There is a graph showing the number of hospitalizations by date and the number of patients with the virus in the ICU.