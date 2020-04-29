Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

Coronavirus

by: WCMH

Posted: / Updated:

(WCMH) – Costco has announced a face-covering requirement for all members and guests starting next week.

Shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose beginning May 4, the company stated Wednesday in a press release.

 A Costco press release states that the requirement is an additional precaution.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” says the company.

According to the retailer, the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News