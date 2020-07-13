Correctional officer at North Kern State Prison dies after contracting COVID-19

Coronavirus
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A correctional officer at North Kern State Prison has died after contracting COVID-19.

Glen Stailey, president of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, said the officer is Jose Kates and that his death was related to COVID-19. No other details about his death were provided.

“We committed to fighting this disease in our institutions. We are disappointed that the department has issued conflicting and sometimes confusing guidelines that created dysfunction and outright failure at some institutions,” he said. “We have purchased and distributed PPE to our members statewide. Officers who test positive or exhibit symptoms should be placed on administrative leave and their identities and medical status will be protected.”

