Coronavirus: Should Kern County be worried?

Coronavirus is spreading around the world and so is the fear of it, but is there any cause for concern in Kern County?

There are currently about 81,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths around the globe, according to the World Health Organization.

South Korea has the largest outbreak outside China with almost 900 cases.

Iran has reported 139 cases.

Europe is preparing for a pandemic with 325 cases in Italy, now spreading to other countries.

As a result, the first case was reported in Latin America, a man in Brazil who’d traveled to Italy.

The U.S. has seen 57 cases – most of them from the cruise ship docked in Japan.

“When there is a new disease which coronavirus is, there is a lot of fear because there’s a lot of misinformation,” said Kern Public Health’s Michelle Corson. “

We went to several Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, and CVS stores across Bakersfield.

At almost all of them, N95 masks were sold out.

However, the CDC has never issued a recommendation for masks.

This week, San Francisco’s mayor made an emergency declaration, despite having no reported cases in the city.

Santa Clara, San Diego, and Orange counties also made similar declarations.

“Some of those declarations are being made in these larger areas that do have potentially a higher risk level because of the population, the airports that are nearby,” Corson said.

While there have been cases in counties around Kern, there have been zero cases reported locally.

“Here in Kern County, we obviously have our airport, but we are not one of the hubs of travelers that could be potentially coming into the U.S., so we are still kind of in that low-risk category.”

However, there have been seven local flu deaths so far this year.

Corson noted, “What we know is that influenza A and B is circulating in our community right now. Coronavirus is not circulating in our community right now.”

Coronavirus symptoms are quite similar to the common cold: fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Public Health recommends the same precautions: wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer, and stay home if you’re sick.

“I don’t think anyone should be fearful of their regular travel plans. You just need to practice basic common hygiene,” Corson said.

President Trump held a news conference with the CDC Wednesday where he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus issue.

Trump also tried to minimize fears, saying the virus is under control in the states.

“We closed up our borders to flights coming in from certain areas, areas that were hit by the coronavirus pretty hard,” he said.

Corson added, “If you don’t have a travel history in any of those high-risk areas that the CDC has designated, which currently includes China primarily, or you have not been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case, you would have no reason for concern yourself having coronavirus.”