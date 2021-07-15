Coronavirus returns to Kingston Healthcare Center, a local nursing home notorious for its handling of the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Two residents at Kingston Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kingston Healthcare Center notified the Kern County Public Health Department Wednesday two residents tested positive for the deadly virus, according to local health officials.

Details are still limited at this time as KGET tries to confirm what the positive results mean for the other residents living in the home, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads in our community.

109 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the 184-bed facility since the beginning of the pandemic, according to state data. 19 residents have died.

Trouble surrounded Kingston during the pandemic, especially during the beginning. Before COVID-19 was widespread in Kern County, the virus crept into the nursing home and infected dozens of residents and staff. During the outbreak, former public health director Matt Constatine said, “Basic disease control procedures are not being enforced.”

Conditions improved after local and state health officials stepped in to assist staff in stopping the spread.

We reached out to Kingston Healthcare Center but our call went unanswered.