Coronavirus pandemic puts wedding plans on hold

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- One of the happiest day for couples is having to be put on hold. now, the looming question of when will they be able to walk down the isle in front of friends and family.

As of March 16th, the county is not issuing any marriage licenses, so that means if you haven’t gotten on yet, you’re going to have to wait until county offices reopen.

Lizzie and Will were set to say “I do” April 18th but, because of the Coronavirus pandemic, their wedding has been canceled and they’re having to completely change their plans.

But, for those who have already applied for a license, like Lizzie and Will, they have 90 days to get married from the date it is issued. if you don’t use it in that time, you don’t get the money back.



On average, the county issues four hundred to four hundred and fifty marriage licenses in a month. so once county doors reopen, they may see a large influx in weddings.

There is a loophole, you can petition the court after the fact and then have them recognize a ceremony. Technically, you could get married right now without a marriage license, submit it to the county and have it recognized.