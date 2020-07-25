Coronavirus ‘likely increasing’ and spreading faster in Kern compared to other California counties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Concerning data from the California Department of Public Health shows coronavirus is spreading faster in Kern County than any other county in California.

Kern’s seven-day average shows each person sick with Covid infects 1.62 people. If a family of four gets sick, the average family could infect more than six people.

It is a vicious cycle that is difficult to break. That’s why local, state and federal health officials stress the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.

Twelve counties have infection rates below one which indicates the spread of the virus is slowing.

California’s average infection rate is 1.05.