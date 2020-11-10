Coronavirus is ‘real threat’ in Kern County as cases increase, health officials say

It’s not necessarily surprising but still very concerning. Coronavirus is quickly spreading in Kern County.

“This is a real threat to our community,” says Matt Constantine, Dir., of Kern Public Health.

The spike is a modest increase but it may be the beginning of a concerning trend. Kern’s weekly average has been on a steady rise for a couple weeks. Currently, the average is above 100 cases — the highest since late August.

Health officials say they are concerned about the increase as the rest of the country sees a spike in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Most people survive coronavirus but many have experienced more severe complications. In Kern County, a large portion of the community has at least one underlying condition.

“Being slightly overweight or having some undiagnosed preexisting condition may predispose you to some of these risk factors,” Constantine says.

Kern’s worst days are projected to be in February, according to state models.

“The model that the state gave us shows patients in the ICU four times greater than the demand we have available,” Constantine says.

Kern could move back into the purple, most restrictive tier if cases continue to trend upward. Constantine says more restrictions could be coming for businesses in the coming weeks.