Coronavirus in Kern: Trends show hundreds could test positive in the coming days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a month since Kern saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Since then, cases continue to spike.

Kern County Public Health officials are providing more information on cases of coronavirus in our community. 587 people have tested positive, including nine non-residents, according to Friday’s update from health officials. 212 people have recovered.

155 people received their results in the past 24 hours. 13 people tested positive for the novel virus, according to the update.

Public Health says 212 people have recovered from the virus. That’s about 36% of the total cases.

Since testing began, nearly 5,000 tests have come back. 12% have come back positive.

An alarming trend continues in the number of pending tests. More than 3,400 people are still waiting for their results. If trends continue, assuming 12% come back positive, more than 400 people in Kern County could still test positive for the virus.