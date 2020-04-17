Coronavirus in Kern: Thousands still wait for test results, hundreds recover

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New data from Kern Public Health better illustrates how COVID-19 is affecting Kern County. Testing has been available in our area for more than a month. Since then, more than 8,000 people have received a test. More than 3,200 tests are still pending.

Local health officials announced Thursday they will give daily updates on the number of people who recovered from the novel virus. Typically, an update was only given once a week on Fridays. As of Thursday, 203 people who tested positive for coronavirus are considered non-infectious. That’s 35% of all cases.









Kern’s trend continues to rise in new daily cases. Public health officials are tracking this data in a different way by counting a positive case when the test was administered. Before the change, positive cases were counted on the day the results came in. The change allows a more accurate way to track the virus but there is a delay in inputting the numbers onto a graph to track our local curve.