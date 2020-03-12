Coronavirus: FAQs with a doctor

The World Health Organization has officially declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

17’s Karen Hua hit the streets to ask what you want to know.

She took all your questions and concerns to Dr. Ronald Reynoso, the chief medical officer at Adventist Health.

Chuck Cedro: How does this compare to the flu?

Dr: Reynoso: Unfortunately people are panicking unnecessarily. This is a new disease, but it’s not any more lethal or different than others that we see like the flu. If you compare deaths, there are more deaths from the flu than from the actual coronavirus.

Just across this country, we have about 20 thousand deaths, so if you compare to close to 4 thousand deaths from coronavirus worldwide…

Karen: I see these masks completely emptied from store shelves, people buying them in bulk. Are masks actually effective?

Dr: Reynoso: There’s a lot of misconceptions with the use of the mask. The CDC and Public Health, they’re constantly telling you that that’s not an effective method and actually causes more panic.

Melissa Casianos: How does coronavirus spread?

Karen: How does one really get coronavirus? Can I get it just by breathing near someone who has coronavirus?

Dr: Reynoso: It’s mostly transmittable through sneezing and coughing, the particles that are in the air.

Karen: So if I have a few coronavirus symptoms, fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, what should I do?

Dr: Reynoso: The best way is to stay home, kind of a self-quarantine. Don’t run directly to your doctor’s office. Call your doctor. Depending on the severity, you ask them what is the next step, and they will guide you, because you don’t want to infect others.

Rebecca Martin: How badly does it affect children?

Karen: Is there an average age of the people who’ve died so far from coronavirus? Does it skew a lot older?

Dr: Reynoso: People around 65 or older are at higher risk, and usually those patients have some other underlying conditions. You have a very high chance of surviving this disease. You’re not going to die from it just because you got it.

Karen: What is actually the likelihood that if you get coronavirus that it could lead to death?

Dr: Reynoso: So far what we know is that it’s low.

Pete McDonald: Should I change my plans or should I not go out in public?

Karen: A lot of these big events like SXSW Austin, Texas have been canceled. A lot of colleges have been putting classes online. Should people be changing any aspect of their lives? Should they be avoiding travel, avoiding big parties or public places?

Dr: Reynoso: Things are a little blown out of proportion, and people are panicking unnecessarily. Doing a preventive action helps, but right now, there’s no mandate or specific recommendation from the CDC or Public Health saying cancel all your events.