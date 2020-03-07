Coronavirus concerns bring at least one positive: lower home mortgage rates

In this June 14, 2019 photo shows a new home for sale in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Oct. 24 The Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in September. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — The world isn’t dealing merely with the health ramifications of the spreading Coronavirus. It’s dealing with its financial implications as well.

But there has been at least one positive: An interest rate drop by the Fed just this week.

That half-point cut has created a scramble that has homeowners across the country considering the possibility of refinancing their homes and saving, in many cases, $2,000 a year or more. The rate cut is also boosting home sales.

Kevin Gonsalves of Bakersfield-based Cornerstone Mortgage has seen a welcome surge in business.

“We’re extremely busy,” he said. “I’ve probably doubled if not tripled applications I’m taking right now. And the purchase market is actually strong too, so low interest rates are making housing more affordable for home buyers.

“Right now, a home buyer can afford $20,000 more in a home (than before the rate cut), so they’re looking at … purchasing homes. You don’t miss this opportunity.

“So the markets, they’re weird that way,” Gonsalves said. “There’s a shortage of inventory, we have super low interest rates, and not only do we have a bunch of refinances coming in, but we also have this purchase business coming in.”

On the down side, the stock market has dropped several days consecutively and it has some investors worried.

David Anderson of Moneywise says the Coronavirus-fueled stock market dip, though worthy of our attention, looks less scary when we put it in perspective.

“Any time you see something like this, where something unexpected happens, the market starts going crazy,” Anderson said. “The best thing to do is relax, take some breathes, and sit back. If you look back to 2009, since the great crisis, the market is up about 350 percent. This year it’s down 8 percent, so let’s put it in perspective. Yes, it’s been a wild ride the past few weeks, but there’s no reason to run for the exits.

Anderson said retirees should, as always, be more cautious.

“(Retirees) have been coming to us asking, ‘Are we conservative enough?’,” Anderson said. “One of the good things that’s happening right now is the Fed is lowering interest rates, and when the Fed lowers interest rates, the price of bonds go up.

“So a conservative investor should have mostly bonds. They’re holding up fine during this time. I mentioned the markets down 8 percent this year, but if you have a diversified portfolio with bonds, you might be down only 2 percent.”

The Coronavirus outbreak might have people rethinking their attendance at public events and stocking up on supplies, but the financial components of this situation, good and bad, also merit people’s attention.