Coronavirus cases surge in Kern County two weeks before Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coronavirus cases are surging in Kern County as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kern Public Health announced 251 new cases, putting our total caseload to more than 36,000. One additional death was announced bringing our total to 430 lives lost.

Over the past two weeks, Kern County has seen a spike in positive cases. About 139 people are testing positive every day on average over the past week.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. 59 people are in the hospital with more severe symptoms, according KCPH.

9,460 people in Kern are currently infected and recovering at home.

Moe than 26,000 people have either recovered or are presumed to have recovered from Covid-19.