Girl Scouts are turning lemons into lemonades. Lemonade cookies that is. Their cookie season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. But instead of crying over their surplus sweets, they’re using them to thank local first responders. That’s where you come in. You can donate to their cookie relief fund. When you do you will help a local troop by buying up some excess inventory and they will pay it forward by delivering the cookies to those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

To donate, click here. Or text “cookierelief” to 7627.

