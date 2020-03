Congressman TJ Cox is closing all of his offices today due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bakersfield office, located at 2700 M St. Suite 250B, is closed today through March 31. All staff will begin teleworking and all scheduled meetings will be replaced by a phone call.

Constituents are encouraged to use email or phone in place of physical mail when possible, as physical mail delivery may be delayed.

The office number is 661-864-7736.