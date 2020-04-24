Compared to other counties, Kern limits COVID-19 information

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than most counties in the state.

KGET continues to search for more information about these cases but instead has found the Kern County Department of Public Health is releasing limited details about cases compared to other counties.

Local health officials say they’re following state and federal guidelines to protect the privacy of people infected with coronavirus. However, other counties in the state are releasing more information about the virus and how it’s impacting communities.

Kern County has a population of about 900,000 people. Currently, Kern is relying on businesses and other organizations to tell the public about where cases of coronavirus are confirmed and how it’s impacting specific areas.

The local health department has advised against this practice.

Other counties’ health departments provide the public more information about confirmed cases of coronavirus.

KGET looked at health departments in Fresno, Ventura, Tulare, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Merced counties.

All listed confirmed cases by city and region.

Kern lists cases only by broad regions. Some released more specific information about ages, gender and ethnicity.

There could be changes coming soon. Matt Constatine, director of Kern Public Health, says more specific information about local cases could be coming as soon as next week. Constatine says he and his team has been in contact with HIPAA officials to ensure compliance with what information they can release. It is unknown what information could be released.