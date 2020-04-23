Companies confirm new layoffs in Kern County due to COVID-19

In the midst of this worldwide pandemic, medical workers have been in the spotlight. We rely on their knowledge to care for the sick and their insight to tell us what it's like on the front lines. While so many of us stay home, they put their health and their families' health at risk, just by doing their jobs. KGET wants to spotlight these everyday heroes by sharing their stories.

Allison McGhee is a respiratory therapist at Memorial Hospital, treating local COVID-19 patients. She says she woke up this week, realizing it was the third week of April, when she had expected things to be much worse here in Kern County. "I was ready to stay in a trailer in a parking lot to be here to support my staff, but we haven't, we're not there." "We weren't the first ones hit with anything so we were able to put precautions in place, so, what can we do immediately to stop this and help if we do get a surge? And I think that stuff has played a role in what we're not seeing."