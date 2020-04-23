Companies confirm new layoffs in Kern County due to COVID-19

More than a dozen companies recently confirmed temporary and/or permanent layoffs in Kern County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adventist Health Bakersfield said it will be temporarily laying off 53 nonessential staff and permanently laying off two employees starting May 5. San Joaquin Valley College Inc is permanently laying off 16 employees at its Bakersfield campus located at 201 New Stine Road.
Here’s a breakdown of other layoffs that have recently been reported to the county:
- Dick’s Sporting Goods has temporarily furloughed 46 employees at its 9300 Rosedale Hwy. location.
- Black Bear Diner located at 5542 Laval Rd. in Arvin has laid off 49 employees.
- Outback Steakhouse has temporarily furloughed 46 employees at its 5051 Stockdale Highway location.
- Iron Skillet Restaurant has laid off 26 employees at its 5821 Dennis McCarthy Dr. location in Lebec.
- Arby’s has laid off 14 employees at its restaurant located at 5821 Dennis McCarthy Dr. in Lebec.
- Torrid has temporarily furloughed 11 workers at its store in the Valley Plaza Mall, located at 2701 Ming Ave.
- Sleep Number has temporarily furloughed three employees at the Valley Plaza Mall location.
- Applus RTD USA Services Inc. has temporarily furloughed 56 employees at its 34920 Petrol Rd. facility. Eleven workers have received partial hours reduction.
- Southwestern & Pacific Specialty Finance Inc. has announced 12 permanent layoffs across seven local locations in Kern County. Employees will work through May 8, after which they will be placed on leave through June 20, when their employment will be terminated.
- Horizon Coach Lines is losing eight drivers at its 1800 Golden State Ave. location in Bakersfield, according to Pacific Coast Sightseeing Tours & Charters Inc.
- The Levy Premium Foodservice Limited Partnership has announced 31 extra temporary furloughs at Mammoth Mountain Resorts, 1 Minaret Rd.
- Alutiiq Mele LLC, which contracts with U.S. Naval Air Station China Lake in Ridgecrest, said it is bidding for a competitive future contract there. If it doesn’t get the contract or an extension of its current contract, 130 employees will be permanently laid off as of June 30.
- Goodwill has announced it has temporarily laid off employees at its store located at 4901 Stine Rd. However, the company didn’t specify how many employees were laid off in its notice to the county.