Community prayer to be held tonight at Mercy Hospital Southwest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local group has planned a community prayer tonight at Mercy Hospital Southwest.

“United We Stand Bakersfield” has scheduled the event for 8 p.m. in the dirt lot behind the hospital at 400 Old River Road.

“We greatly appreciate this act of kindness and appreciation that is being shown for our healthcare workers,” hospital spokeswoman Jessica Neeley said. “In order to comply with social distancing and to protect the health and safety of all of those in attendance, we ask that everyone remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the event.”