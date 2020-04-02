Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Community prayer to be held tonight at Mercy Hospital Southwest

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local group has planned a community prayer tonight at Mercy Hospital Southwest.

“United We Stand Bakersfield” has scheduled the event for 8 p.m. in the dirt lot behind the hospital at 400 Old River Road.

“We greatly appreciate this act of kindness and appreciation that is being shown for our healthcare workers,” hospital spokeswoman Jessica Neeley said. “In order to comply with social distancing and to protect the health and safety of all of those in attendance, we ask that everyone remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the event.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News