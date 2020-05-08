Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

UPDATE: Ken Jeong show in Bakersfield canceled due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Fox Theater has confirmed that the show has been canceled. Refunds will be provided at the point of purchase.

For more information, call 661-322-5200 or email customerservice@vallitix.com

Comedic actor and writer Ken Jeong is coming to Bakersfield this summer. 

Jeong, who currently serves as a judge for “The Masked Singer” and has also starred in films such as “The Hangover” and “Knocked Up,” will have a stand-up comedy show at the Fox Theater on June 28. The show starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Fox Theater box office, located at 2001 H St., by calling 661-324-1369 or online at vallitix.com/ken-jeong.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News