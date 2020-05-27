College graduates struggle to find work amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus has already caused widespread layoffs and furloughs, and thousands of college graduates are entering the job market, looking for ways to pay off student loans.

“We worked this hard. We worked a long time, and I’m supposed to be ordering my tassel, my graduation cap, and making plans to do all these things,” said CSUB senior Anissa Robidoux. “I thought when I graduate in December, I’ll have a degree, and I can start working.”

Robidoux had big dreams. She invested in college to pivot careers into PR.

Now amid the pandemic, she realizes, “nobody’s going to want to hire anybody in public relations.”

It’s the same reality for Brian Purcell, who graduated in May and wants to work at a school.

“I was going to look into substitute teaching, but now it’s just sort of a big enigma on whether or not that’s the best option,” Purcell said.

On top of hiring freezes and fewer job opportunities, add student debt.

“Once I graduate, I’ll have these loans that are going to be due, and I’m just thinking how are we going to afford this?” Robidoux said.

Purcell added, “at the end of the day, you gotta make money. You gotta make money to keep the lights on.”

The CSUB Center for Community Engagement and Career Education has been flooded with concerns just like this.

Interim director Katrina Gilmore offered some advice: “one of the things we’re really encouraging graduates to do is be very flexible. Know that there are opportunities out there, but it may not look the same as what you envisioned.”

They recommend looking for remote opportunities in industries that are doing better right now.

Gilmore says those include, “staff accounting positions, business-related positions, opportunities in tele-health. The health community in the health industry has picked up.”

For most recent grads, filing for unemployment is also an option. With the extra $600 each week from the state, most people would make more staying at home than working for the time being.

“If they can file for unemployment, that could be very helpful.” Gilmore said. “It may give some buffer in between the time of jobs and looking for employment.”

However, that extra $600 is only offered until the beginning of July, so it’s not a permanent solution.

In Kern County, there’s also value placed in hard work.

“We tie a lot of our importance to what we do for work, as citizens, as people. I don’t want to just sit at home all day. I’d like to be productive,” Purcell said.

For resources to find a job, check out the CSUB CECE for guidance.