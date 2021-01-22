Clinica Sierra Vista resuming COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista will resume giving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday at its East Bakersfield Community Health Center.

The center is located at 815 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Staff are contacting patients who were previously scheduled for appointments this week and who completed appointment requests before vaccinations were paused, a release said.

Walk-in patients are no longer accepted, and the online booking system is currently closed due to the rescheduling of previously made appointments.